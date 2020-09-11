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5G - An Overview (Part 8 of 8)
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45 views • September 11, 2020
Why are governments not listening to the research from independent scientists and doctors supported by evidence of biological harm from 5G. We look at the other agencies that are covering up the truth instead of protecting us the public, the sole purpose for which they were created. We look at the false reporting on the dangers of 5G in mainstream media and learn some countries are opting out of 5G. We question why the safe option of wired optic fibres is not being considered and ask if 5G is being pushed to facilitate the Internet of Things and what the concerns regarding this might be.
See more at www.awareness-now.com
See more at www.awareness-now.com
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