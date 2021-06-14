BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Situation Update, June 14th, 2021 - The DISTURBING psychology behind the global vaccine SUICIDE CULT
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48570 followers
Follow
233
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
143723 views • June 14, 2021
The global vaccine suicide cult is very real, and it’s a product of mass hypnosis combined with a widespread desire for self-annihilation. Driven to the point of insanity by crazed culture and the psychological terrorism of the mainstream media, many people are now either consciously or unconsciously seeking to end their own lives — global suicides have skyrocketed since the covid lockdowns began — and now they’ve stumbled upon their final solution: The covid vaccine.

Heaven’s Gate was a California cult that ended in the 1990s when nearly all its members committed suicide after having faith that their leader — a man named Applewhite — would bring them to salvation.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-14-mass-hypnosis-the-disturbing-psychology-behind-the-global-vaccine-suicide-cult.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
Keywords
mike adamsvaccineshumanitygenocideinsanitypsychologyobedienceexterminationmedical police statesuicide cultanti-vaxxerscoronaviruscovid-19mrnasituation updatespike proteins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Older-Sounding Speech to Dementia and Older-Looking Brain Scans

Study Links Older-Sounding Speech to Dementia and Older-Looking Brain Scans

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Severe Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Sepsis Risk as Shorter Days Reduce Sun Exposure

Study Links Severe Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Sepsis Risk as Shorter Days Reduce Sun Exposure

Iva Greene
Study Finds Regular Meat Intake Associated With Lower Frailty Odds in Adults 60 and Older

Study Finds Regular Meat Intake Associated With Lower Frailty Odds in Adults 60 and Older

Coco Somers
Report: Metabolism and Gut Health Linked to Healthy Weight Maintenance

Report: Metabolism and Gut Health Linked to Healthy Weight Maintenance

Patrick Lewis
CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy