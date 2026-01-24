See More Sunrises to Counter the Effects of Glyphosate/"Roundup"

(I'm sleep-deprived so the correct date is 1/24 & Sunrise #748) To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can never miss seeing the sunrise to sleep better, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop

For 6 part-time, home-based BIG business SYSTEMS opportunities, visit:

1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

&

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe, NON-toxic, & natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity) disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

3. Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To schedule a free net zero energy consultation, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

4. Help others protect from the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

5. Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

Learn about the harms of invisible EMFs at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies

6. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY