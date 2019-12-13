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Veil of Silence / Vow of Silence / Secrecy
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35 views • December 13, 2019
1Samuel 2:9 He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail.
Psalm 31:17 Let me not be ashamed, O LORD; for I have called upon thee: let the wicked be ashamed, and let them be silent in the grave.
Isaiah 47:5 Sit thou silent, and get thee into darkness, O daughter of the Chaldeans: for thou shalt no more be called, The lady of kingdoms.
Masons of California:
https://user-o1xolti.cld.bz/CLC-ENTERED-APPRENTICE-05-22-17
Psalm 31:17 Let me not be ashamed, O LORD; for I have called upon thee: let the wicked be ashamed, and let them be silent in the grave.
Isaiah 47:5 Sit thou silent, and get thee into darkness, O daughter of the Chaldeans: for thou shalt no more be called, The lady of kingdoms.
Masons of California:
https://user-o1xolti.cld.bz/CLC-ENTERED-APPRENTICE-05-22-17
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