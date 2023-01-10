HPV (Human Papillomavirus)



At some point in your life, you have probably been told that you have HPV or had it in the past. According to mainstream theory, it can either do nothing to you...or it can end up killing you!



Let's take a look at the incredible industry that has been built up on a particle that nobody has ever found. The story leads to pointless tests and toxic shots such as Gardasil.



The good news is that you do not need to be afraid of this phantom "virus".



