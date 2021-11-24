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The Plan of the WEF Klaus Anal Shwab - Engineered Crisis to steal your money and property!
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145 views • November 24, 2021
What if extreme weather froze your bank account?
The World Economic Forum’s new mini promo makes it clear that we should expect more failures of infrastructure and financial networks — not just due to cyberattacks, but now also “global warming.”
A remarkably thinly veiled threat to take down society, blame your carbon footprint, justify the #ClimateLockdown. The lashings will continue until you eat bugs. “Thank you sir may I have another?”
The World Economic Forum’s new mini promo makes it clear that we should expect more failures of infrastructure and financial networks — not just due to cyberattacks, but now also “global warming.”
A remarkably thinly veiled threat to take down society, blame your carbon footprint, justify the #ClimateLockdown. The lashings will continue until you eat bugs. “Thank you sir may I have another?”
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