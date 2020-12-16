Seriously, 81 Million Votes & Barely 400 People Show Up in Atlanta For a Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff & Reverand Warnock Drive-in-Rally?

It is almost impossible to believe that Joe Biden received 81 million votes in the November 4th US Election when he continued his 'Drive In Rally' campaign today in Atlanta, Georgia in support of the two Democrat candidates competing in the Senate runoff election on January 5th, 2021. Biden along with candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hardly drew 400 people to the rally when he should have packed the parking lot. Mean while Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Georgia a couple of weeks ago and had tens of thousands of supporters. This is a joke.



Atlanta's 11Alive reported: "ATLANTA — President-elect Joe Biden visited Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood when he swang through Georgia in the push for the state to send two Democratic candidates to the US Senate.



The news was first reported by 11Alive's news partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.



Biden headlined the Dec. 15 drive-in rally for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock at Pullman Yard. It's was his second foray outside the Wilmington, Delaware area since last month’s election.



The president-elect thanked Georgia voters for delivering him the state in last month’s election and asked them to follow up by electing Ossoff and Warnock.



Biden used his remarks - which came one day after the Electoral College affirmed his victory - to call for unity. But he also made the case that he badly needed “doers and not roadblocks" once he takes office next month, warning that Republican victories would leave him to face the kind of GOP obstruction that hampered former President Barack Obama for most of his two terms."