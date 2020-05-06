How To Store Your Black Berkey Filters

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Or perhaps they're taking the Berkey with them while they travel. Or they've just received an extra set of elements and would like to save them for the future.
It depends on the reason for how you care for and store your elements. Here's what to do in these situations.
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