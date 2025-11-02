BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM: People’s Party of Canada “State of Our Nation” Gala | LIVE Nov 1st @ 6PM EST
Maverick News
Maverick News
20 views • 3 days ago

Join us LIVE for the People’s Party of Canada “State of Our Nation” Gala, presented by Maverick News — your exclusive, official livestream of this major national event. Hear directly from the voices shaping Canada’s political future in an evening of inspiration, insight, and lively discussion.


🎤 Keynote Speakers:
Maxime Bernier – Leader, People’s Party of Canada
Jeffrey Evely – PPC Candidate of Record, Sydney–Glace Bay, Nova Scotia
Vincent Gircys – Retired OPP Forensic Investigator & Human Rights Advocate
Stephen Makk – PPC Candidate of Record, Simcoe North, Ontario

