OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM: People’s Party of Canada “State of Our Nation” Gala | LIVE Nov 1st @ 6PM EST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us LIVE for the People’s Party of Canada “State of Our Nation” Gala, presented by Maverick News — your exclusive, official livestream of this major national event. Hear directly from the voices shaping Canada’s political future in an evening of inspiration, insight, and lively discussion.
🎤 Keynote Speakers:
Maxime Bernier – Leader, People’s Party of Canada
Jeffrey Evely – PPC Candidate of Record, Sydney–Glace Bay, Nova Scotia
Vincent Gircys – Retired OPP Forensic Investigator & Human Rights Advocate
Stephen Makk – PPC Candidate of Record, Simcoe North, Ontario