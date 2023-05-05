Create New Account
5/05/2023 -- Earthquake Update -- North American Plate fires break out from Canada to Mexico
Published 15 hours ago |

Worst case scenario is taking place now. As we talked about last week, we see fires are now occurring in massive areas from Northwest Canada down through the United States (Arizona), across all of Mexico and central America.See the fires shown in the video live on satellite here from May 4, 2023 (will only be available for a few hours live).


Mexico: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Canada : https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Arizona: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

