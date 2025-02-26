💪 Unveiling The Hidden Link: Skeletal Muscle & Your Immune System 🦠✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know your muscles do more than just move your body? They play a crucial role in supporting your immune system! 🛡️💪
🤝👩 Join Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, founder of The Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine, as she explains the fascinating link between skeletal muscle & immunity.
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/6pavxryj
💥 Here’s how they connect:
🔹 Skeletal muscle releases glutamine—a vital fuel for immune cells 🔥
🔹 Your body demands more glutamine when fighting illness 🤒
🔹 Lymphocytes & gut cells rely on glutamine for defense & repair 🏥
⚡ So, when you stay active & maintain muscle health, you’re not just getting stronger—you’re helping support immune function too! 🔄💪
👀 Mind-blowing, right? Stay strong, stay healthy, stay informed! 🚀
😍 Want to learn more? Click the link in our bio or description above! 👆🔗