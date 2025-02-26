BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💪 Unveiling The Hidden Link: Skeletal Muscle & Your Immune System 🦠✨
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
38 views • 2 months ago

🤔 Did you know your muscles do more than just move your body? They play a crucial role in supporting your immune system! 🛡️💪


🤝👩 Join Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, founder of The Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine, as she explains the fascinating link between skeletal muscle & immunity.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/6pavxryj


💥 Here’s how they connect:


🔹 Skeletal muscle releases glutamine—a vital fuel for immune cells 🔥

🔹 Your body demands more glutamine when fighting illness 🤒

🔹 Lymphocytes & gut cells rely on glutamine for defense & repair 🏥


⚡ So, when you stay active & maintain muscle health, you’re not just getting stronger—you’re helping support immune function too! 🔄💪


👀 Mind-blowing, right? Stay strong, stay healthy, stay informed! 🚀


😍 Want to learn more? Click the link in our bio or description above! 👆🔗

Keywords
muscle immunityglutamine and muscle healthskeletal muscle health
