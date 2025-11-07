THUNDERSTRUCK: GATES COOLS ON CLIMATE CATASTROPHE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After decades as one of the loudest voices warning of climate catastrophe, Bill Gates now concedes that climate change will not wipe out humanity—and admits “net zero” is likely unattainable. Yet aggressive emission mandates persist, including livestock feed additives designed to curb methane, which critics say are harming animal health and linked to unexplained cattle deaths.