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⚠️El Adepto Iniciado ha traducido este video de hoy donde Boris Johnson anuncia que a partir del 27 de enero:
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10 views • January 19, 2022
⚠️El Adepto Iniciado ha traducido este video de hoy donde Boris Johnson anuncia que a partir del 27 de enero:
▪️El uso de la mascarilla no será obligatorio.
▪️No se recomendará oficialmente el teletrabajo.
▪️No se exigirá el pase sanitario para acceder a locales nocturnos o reuniones multitudinarias.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
▪️El uso de la mascarilla no será obligatorio.
▪️No se recomendará oficialmente el teletrabajo.
▪️No se exigirá el pase sanitario para acceder a locales nocturnos o reuniones multitudinarias.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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