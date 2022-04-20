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761. DTM 9 - SONIC UNIVERSE HOLD THE LINE
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10 views • April 20, 2022
Defeat The Mandates (DTM) Huge protest in Los Angeles! Thousands showed, news media did not cover it! But it was a huge success! Protesting were police, firefighters, truckers, airline workers, mothers of injured children, and thousands of other people that helped inspire each other to the fight of our generation. Please share, copy, upload!
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Los Angeles, protest, vaccine, Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
freeourworld.org
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Los Angeles, protest, vaccine, Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
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