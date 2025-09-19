X-Men (1993, Mega Drive)

X-Men is a platformer developed by Western technologies and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).



The game is based on the X-Men comic book series. The story starts with you practising in the Danger Room, a training area for the X-Men inside the X-Mansion. However, it turns out after some time that the safety limits have been deactivated, and the X-Men now have to survive the lethal surroundings until the safety has been restored.



You can choose to play either Gambit, Nightcrawler, Wolverine or Cyclops. All characters differ in speed, agility, health and defence, as well as their mutant powers. Each character can jump, punch and use his mutant power. Using the the power will drain a gauge, and you cannot use it while the gauge is empty. It will refill over time or when you find a certain power up. A different power up will refill some of your health, apart from that there is own keys to be found. In some levels, you can switch between foreground and background, similar to some Shinobi games, and i t is required in order to progress through the level. In each level, you have a limited number of times where you can change your character. If you have used a character before, he will have the same levels of health and mutant powers last time you played him. Four other X-Men can be called for help once in a level (or again after you find their character icon in the level): Rouge, Iceman, Storm and Archangel. Iceman will create a temporary bridge of ice for you to use, while the other three will attack one enemy (Rouge) or all enemies on screen (Storm and Archangel).

