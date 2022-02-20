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Invasive aggressive bacteria found in Jab Vial
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235 views • February 20, 2022
Video of medical personnel examining a vial of the J.a.b. The contents are, improper, to say the least. Video is I believe on Russian but subtitles are legit.
Medical personnel:: "that big guy...In the middle, he gets into all types of tissue. It spins clockwise on an off-balanced axis, like a lopsided bullet or corkscrew. Gets into all tissue, this one, for lungs." Bioweapon...."
Medical personnel:: "that big guy...In the middle, he gets into all types of tissue. It spins clockwise on an off-balanced axis, like a lopsided bullet or corkscrew. Gets into all tissue, this one, for lungs." Bioweapon...."
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