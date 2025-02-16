Trump Recites The Snake Poem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Step into a world of humor, satire, and slick animation as we bring Donald Trump to life like never before—through Pixar-styled computer animation! Our channel presents a lighthearted and creative twist on Trump’s iconic recitation of "The Snake," the amusing and symbolic tale of a woman who rescues a half-frozen snake, only to learn the age-old lesson of betrayal.