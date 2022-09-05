Nobel Prize Winning Biochemist Dr. Kary Mullis On Fauci and the Medical Establishment

There is a long line of world-renowned medical experts and scientists who know Anthony Fauci is a fraud and an incompetent career public health bureaucrat.



To quote Nobel Prize Winner and world-renowned Biochemist & Molecular Biologist Dr. Kary Mullis:





"Fauci should not be in the position he is in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just administrative people and they don't know about what's going on in the body. Those guys have got an agenda that is not what we would like them to have, being that we pay them to take care of our health. They've got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to."



At this point, how can anyone possibly believe anything Fauci says about Covid, and, frankly, why is this career public health criminal not behind bars for his repeated crimes against humanity? The actions of Fauci and the NIH today are reminiscent of Dr. Mullis from years gone by.













