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IMPEACHMENT: Vocal Prints Show Lies, Ulterior Motives, & Manipulation w/ Dr. Sharry Edwards
Sarah Westall
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25 views • October 06, 2019
Professor Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her vocal print analysis of Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and others related to the impeachment circus. You will learn what they are actually thinking and feeling versus what they are saying. Edwards claims there are big things happening behind the scenes controlled by powerful and wealthy individuals. Please share this video with others, it's the only way to get out the message in this day of censorship.

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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barrimpeachmenttrump impeachmentpelosi impeachmentroyalssound healinghuman compromisesarah westallbioacousticssharry edwardssarahwestallwestallbio acousticsblackmail networksound frequencyvocal printvocal printsdisruptionendcorruptionschiff impeachmentlastest on trump impeachmentimpeachment lies
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