Our Story Ep. 11

When you run into a old bully from school (skit) / Our story in scriptures / The removal of the Ohio Indians / Kurimeo research on Chief Osceola / Phoenix Moon speaks truth / The Mongolians / Black is not a nationality / Choctaw Khalifa Indians / So-called blacks are waking up / we come from greatness / Xxxtension drops knowledge / Words Of Wisdom: Walking Karma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.