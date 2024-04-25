"THE FALL OF JAY-Z & BEYONCE" - IDOLS WILL SHATTER IN AMERICA ( + WHAT THE PROPHECY CALL IS LIKE)

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#celebrity #beyonce #star WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Superstars Beyonce & Jay Z will have a devastating public exposure, scandal and fall from power. Their crimes will be exposed to the whole world so people can know that their idols have clay feet. Evidence is going to flow against them from within private circles and public opinion will rise against them, with devastating outcomes for all.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and give me some time to reply. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". It's just my ordinary PayPal so please don't damage my PP account by using purchase protection (as if I were making a sale to you). This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you are outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here and allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

ALL PROPHECIES CONCERNING BEYONCE KNOWLES & SEAN JAY Z CARTER:





THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD, PT 1: https://youtu.be/mH808ZtQbBY





THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD, PT 2: https://youtu.be/fbApb8_Bm4k





THE SODOMY RITUAL, PT 3: https://youtu.be/9LEWbZ013Ic





THE STARS WILL FALL: https://youtu.be/Mk2rS8jV1fs





BEYONCE IS GOING TO FALL: https://youtu.be/MTLNZo5A47E





APOSTASY, FALSE PROPHETS, & THE JUDGEMENT OF IDOLS: https://youtu.be/2WoORhPIEcU





THE BURIAL OF TOPHET: IDOLS WILL FALL - https://youtu.be/gcLR_1-DlOA&t=3191s





THE END OF THE WAY OF THE WICKED: https://youtu.be/6DE1Ab8Luqg



