Bill Gates $ Klaus Schwab, Dream

(Prophetic) Dream, from 2024-10-01 @ 3:33AM





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-dream-2024-10-01-bill-gates-klaus-schwab/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski