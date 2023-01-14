Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Blood Analysis - This is Video Microscopy of Vaccinated Blood analyzed on 12/28/22 through 1/13/23. The images and video shows what the blood looks like after 16 days.
214 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 21 hours ago |

This video starts with still images taken from video microscopy of a blood sample on 12/28/22 from an individual who received the first two doses of Phizer and one Phizer booster. The images and videos are 16 days later under the microscope. Does chipping people prevent COVID or did they lie everyone? Do you think individuals gave consent to be chipped? People should be outraged. 

Keywords
vaccine injurygenocidedepopulationtranshumanismblood clotsbioweaponsinternet of thingsnano botsmrnacbdcinternet of bodiesgraphene oxidenano lipid gelsnano computer chips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket