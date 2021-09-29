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It’s Time - September 29, 2021
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50 views • September 29, 2021
It’s Time - September 29, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Please follow this link to my last video. “Cloud Message from God”
https://youtu.be/s805awv6bO8
None of my opinion shared is to be deemed "medical advice" it is simply my opinion. I am not a medical doctor and I am not administering advice in any way.
Must Watch Links:
Real Life Real Bible – Warning – Listen to this warning and see the links she provides and the comments confirming this warning.
https://youtu.be/oGkxgcHpXsk
Is Something Big Coming?
https://youtu.be/wkuYJyEpQh8
Mel Loves Jesus – Final Warning
https://youtu.be/54IdwaJwbIc
Another Warning
https://youtu.be/eB4vKTshS3M
Can you be patent according to Supreme Court
https://youtu.be/2jiEPQYW-IE
Ice Age Farmer – “No Soul, No Free Will”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/34AVwjWe8joH/
So many Injuries. STOP IT PLEASE!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDNqyFp4R8Jj/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uds3UfEu3DkV/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mlzYvU7yA5Ii/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iQAo0my8t7Ds/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8zL5DMTBlTR1/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AjSNAc4KH9k5/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OeV6Iqz8gZc1/
Stew Peters – What’s in the Jab? STOP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMIGuBloOfBz/
Watch Vince Clements – This can’t be stopped.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCuOv4CQ6tkw/
The Watchman – Erick Stakelbeck, News you should know.
https://youtu.be/jLD2f4TC4eY
Rico Tice – The Danger Sign
https://youtu.be/BKLH7CVXroI
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Please follow this link to my last video. “Cloud Message from God”
https://youtu.be/s805awv6bO8
None of my opinion shared is to be deemed "medical advice" it is simply my opinion. I am not a medical doctor and I am not administering advice in any way.
Must Watch Links:
Real Life Real Bible – Warning – Listen to this warning and see the links she provides and the comments confirming this warning.
https://youtu.be/oGkxgcHpXsk
Is Something Big Coming?
https://youtu.be/wkuYJyEpQh8
Mel Loves Jesus – Final Warning
https://youtu.be/54IdwaJwbIc
Another Warning
https://youtu.be/eB4vKTshS3M
Can you be patent according to Supreme Court
https://youtu.be/2jiEPQYW-IE
Ice Age Farmer – “No Soul, No Free Will”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/34AVwjWe8joH/
So many Injuries. STOP IT PLEASE!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDNqyFp4R8Jj/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uds3UfEu3DkV/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mlzYvU7yA5Ii/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iQAo0my8t7Ds/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8zL5DMTBlTR1/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AjSNAc4KH9k5/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OeV6Iqz8gZc1/
Stew Peters – What’s in the Jab? STOP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMIGuBloOfBz/
Watch Vince Clements – This can’t be stopped.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCuOv4CQ6tkw/
The Watchman – Erick Stakelbeck, News you should know.
https://youtu.be/jLD2f4TC4eY
Rico Tice – The Danger Sign
https://youtu.be/BKLH7CVXroI
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