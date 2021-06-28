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Ivermectin Joe Rogan Dr. Bret Weinstein Dr. Pierre Kory Talk Ivermectin [CENSORED]
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178 views • June 28, 2021
Joe Rogan Dr. Bret Weinstein Dr. Pierre Kory Talk Ivermectin [CENSORED] https://open.spotify.com/episode/7uVXKgE6eLJKMXkETwcw0D
Ivermectin is cheap, readily available, highly effective, and has been known as one of the safest drugs in history. https://rumble.com/vj31vt-joe-rogan-dr.-bret-weinstein-dr.-pierre-kory-talk-ivermectin-censored.html
The CDC and WHO are ignoring the science on Ivermectin. They are applying a double standard to favor brand new experimental mRNA vaccine technology with unknown long-term safety profiles.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and big tech companies are censoring doctors and scientist for discussing the science supporting Ivermectin as an cheap, effective, low-risk, life-saving treatment for COVID-19.
Ivermectin is cheap, readily available, highly effective, and has been known as one of the safest drugs in history. https://rumble.com/vj31vt-joe-rogan-dr.-bret-weinstein-dr.-pierre-kory-talk-ivermectin-censored.html
The CDC and WHO are ignoring the science on Ivermectin. They are applying a double standard to favor brand new experimental mRNA vaccine technology with unknown long-term safety profiles.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and big tech companies are censoring doctors and scientist for discussing the science supporting Ivermectin as an cheap, effective, low-risk, life-saving treatment for COVID-19.
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