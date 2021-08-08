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28-YEAR-OLD SINGER D!ES 6 MONTHS AFTER FAKE COVID VACCINE
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250 views • August 08, 2021
He mocked and made fun of those having adverse reactions to the vaccine. Karma is a bitch. Now its not so funny for his family and friends.
27-second video clip of him showing his !injection site is posted here:
https://rumble.com/embed/vfikyd/?pub=loy09
Source: Fat News
27-second video clip of him showing his !injection site is posted here:
https://rumble.com/embed/vfikyd/?pub=loy09
Source: Fat News
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