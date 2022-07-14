Who is watching David😍?

I think this guy is a survivor of ritual satanic abuse. He has no idea that most of the people watching his videos are Satanists probably getting off at watching him struggle through life. He has 100 more subscribers than me yet his videos get 200k views? More than David Icke? I don't think he has any idea of who most of his audience is and it would destroy him if he found out. I tried to leave breadcrumbs to this in my video who is watching, but I think it was probably too cryptic. If we could track who was watching him we would take out 200k paedos in one fell swoop.