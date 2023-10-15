Create New Account
Climate Change leaders endorse slave labor
channel image
TFMReport
6 Subscribers
78 views
Published 20 hours ago

Mining executive talks about the need to "re-frame" the reputation of the mining industry in universities because college students don't currently support strip mining for metals.  Justin Trudeau downplays using slave labor while using slave labor. 

Keywords
climate changejustin trudeaumining

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket