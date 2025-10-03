TAYLOR FORTE ATTACKS CAM HIGBY 🌬 GETS MACED IN THE FACE❗

Cam Higby 🇺🇸 - A leftist decided to physically attack me at Union Station tonight. I deployed mace in self defense.





Source: https://x.com/camhigby/status/1973539709411533236





Thumbnail: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1973583610830807283





For those who wanted the aftermath of the spray - here it is





https://x.com/camhigby/status/1973577196758507812





🚨 LEFTIST ATTACKER IDENTIFIED.





We have identified the woman, Taylor Forte (@TaylorxForte), apparently a public school teacher in Prince George County, as the person who VIOLENTLY attacked @camhigby last night.





She claimed she’s been to jail before. How was she a teacher?!





https://x.com/FearlessDebates/status/1973866532104241326