WW3 Alert! Trump Gives Russia 50 Days To Get Deal With Ukraine Or Face 100% Tariffs
The Appearance
The Appearance
350 followers
7
152 views • 1 day ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 8.12.2025


TRUMP VS. DRUG CARTELS

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/08/us/trump-military-drug-cartels.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur


WAR-TAUGHT CARTEL KILLERS

https://deftechtimes.com/%E2%9A%94%EF%B8%8F-war-taught-cartel-killers-fpv-drone-tactics-from-ukraine-now-fueling-mexicos-narco-wars/


VP VANCE SAYS INDICTMENTS OF OBAMA...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/boom-vice-president-vance-says-indictments-of-obama-deep-state-treasonous-conspiracy-coup-leaders-are-incoming


DC POLICE UNDER FEDERAL CONTROL

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/trump-brings-dc-police-under-federal-control-deploys-national-guard


FEDS DEPLOY SPECIAL OPERATIONS

https://removepaywalls.com/https://www.nysun.com/article/exclusive-feds-deploy-special-operations-and-counterterrorism-teams-to-texas-prison-camp-due-to-death-threats-against-ghislaine-maxwell#google_vignette


CHINA CALLS GLOBAL AI GOVERNANCE

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/hina-calls-global-ai-governance-while-integrating-ai/


RICK SCOTT'S 'PROTECT THE GRID' ACT

https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/2025/8/sen-rick-scott-introduces-protect-the-grid-act-to-target-communist-china-s-control-of-smart-devices


TRUMP/PUTIN MEETING

https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/08/politics/trump-putin-meeting


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

Keywords
trumpnewsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsdronesputincartelscommentaryquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezzelinskymailbagvance
