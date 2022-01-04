© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diamondback Sidekick Revolver FIRST SHOTS
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • January 04, 2022
In this video we will take some first shots with the new Sidekick revolver from our good friends at Diamondback. We have a little fun putting 22LR rounds on steel, then move to some paper targets with both 22LR and 22 Magnum ammunition.
(These are affiliate links.)
Hearing Protection By AXIL
hhttps://bit.ly/3tFIwfW
Eye Protection By Hunters HD Gold
https://huntershdgold.com/
Clothing by Beretta
https://amzn.to/3qG30p6
Clothing by Tru-Spec
https://amzn.to/3ow4orP
Microphone by Saramonic
https://amzn.to/3FinWa2
Steel Targets by High Caliber Targets
https://amzn.to/3kHtpPA
Shotgun Targets by Do All Outdoors
https://amzn.to/31OyFKC
Paper Targets by Outdoor Products Plus
https://outdoorproductsplus.com/
Cleaning Products by Aegis Gun Care
https://aegisguncare.com/
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
----------
CREDITS
----------
CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
Additional Music Credit
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
----------
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE
----------
In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.
----------
SAFETY NOTICE
----------:
All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.
(These are affiliate links.)
Hearing Protection By AXIL
hhttps://bit.ly/3tFIwfW
Eye Protection By Hunters HD Gold
https://huntershdgold.com/
Clothing by Beretta
https://amzn.to/3qG30p6
Clothing by Tru-Spec
https://amzn.to/3ow4orP
Microphone by Saramonic
https://amzn.to/3FinWa2
Steel Targets by High Caliber Targets
https://amzn.to/3kHtpPA
Shotgun Targets by Do All Outdoors
https://amzn.to/31OyFKC
Paper Targets by Outdoor Products Plus
https://outdoorproductsplus.com/
Cleaning Products by Aegis Gun Care
https://aegisguncare.com/
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
----------
CREDITS
----------
CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
Additional Music Credit
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
----------
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE
----------
In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.
----------
SAFETY NOTICE
----------:
All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.