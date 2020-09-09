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Questions for Creator The Northern California Fires Channeled by Karl Mollison Oct 2017
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27 views • September 09, 2020
This video is from 2017, but the issues and answers apply equally as well today, September 2020, with respect to the so-called wild land fires out here in the western part of the US.
If you would like to comment or see more about these events please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/?s=Fires and https://www.getwisdom.com/questions-for-creator-no-cal-fires-oct-2017-2/
Questions for Creator about the Northern California Fires
1) You have stated in a previous private channeling session that almost all so-called natural disasters are not natural. You also state in this same session that the fires here in Northern California were ignited by extraterrestrial means and the winds also were orchestrated to maximize the damage. Can you explain the technologies used and what level of human participation was employed?
2) And for hurricanes - Can you explain the technologies used and what level of human participation was employed?
3) For those who work in the Fire Services such as CAL FIRE and also among the various Law Enforcement Agencies, who are aware or becoming aware that there are problems with official explanations or with what they are being asked to do in relation to their fellow man; how is that handled in terms of the administrative hierarchy and/or the use of mind control upon them or those who are their supervisors? How much misinformation, confusion, or inefficiency, is caused by mind control manipulation?
4) Why wasn’t this event designed to cause more loss of life?
5) What is FEMA’s role in terms of the Alien Agenda?
6) What is the relationship between this event and what is known as Agenda 21?
7) What is the Divine Realm’s viewpoint in terms of mitigating or correcting the spiritual and physical damage given the purpose of these tragic fires?
8) What is an example of an answered prayer in this situation?
If you would like to comment or see more about these events please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/?s=Fires and https://www.getwisdom.com/questions-for-creator-no-cal-fires-oct-2017-2/
Questions for Creator about the Northern California Fires
1) You have stated in a previous private channeling session that almost all so-called natural disasters are not natural. You also state in this same session that the fires here in Northern California were ignited by extraterrestrial means and the winds also were orchestrated to maximize the damage. Can you explain the technologies used and what level of human participation was employed?
2) And for hurricanes - Can you explain the technologies used and what level of human participation was employed?
3) For those who work in the Fire Services such as CAL FIRE and also among the various Law Enforcement Agencies, who are aware or becoming aware that there are problems with official explanations or with what they are being asked to do in relation to their fellow man; how is that handled in terms of the administrative hierarchy and/or the use of mind control upon them or those who are their supervisors? How much misinformation, confusion, or inefficiency, is caused by mind control manipulation?
4) Why wasn’t this event designed to cause more loss of life?
5) What is FEMA’s role in terms of the Alien Agenda?
6) What is the relationship between this event and what is known as Agenda 21?
7) What is the Divine Realm’s viewpoint in terms of mitigating or correcting the spiritual and physical damage given the purpose of these tragic fires?
8) What is an example of an answered prayer in this situation?
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