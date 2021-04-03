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Clown Planet News (CPN) 3 April 2021: Vax Passports, Masks, DeSantis vs Biden, MLB vs Georgia and More
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40 views • April 03, 2021
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https://omaha.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/ricketts-nebraska-will-not-participate-in-any-vaccine-passport-program/article_5a038504-926c-11eb-93d6-2feb90fdc2c6.html
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https://www.outkick.com/mlb-atlanta-all-star-game/
https://breaking911.com/american-airlines-southwest-airlines-dell-technologies-att-release-statements-criticizing-election-reform-efforts-in-texas/
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https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1299912057136066566
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/canadian-press-newsalert-p-e-i-suspends-use-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-among-young
https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/eu-affairs/162559/astrazeneca-vaccine-now-renamed-as-vaxzevria-ema-european-eu-uk-swedish-lakemedelsverket/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-moderna-vaccines-life-threatening-blood-disorder/
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/294852
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1378009009635135489
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/no-shirt-no-shoes-no-vax-no-service-vaccine-passports-are-coming-and-were-not-ready/
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/sarah-palin-covid-masks/507-03fb69e1-932d-418e-8df3-f46fdd2f2116
https://gloria.tv/post/QX3p6gLLR9ks1SvAt3qTjotUC
https://gloria.tv/post/m9ibzAYqjqqR63ZGyHtsFnQ7H
https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1377792975716122626
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-per-cdc-data-nearly-twice-many-vaccine-related-deaths-far-2021-1755-vaccine-deaths-past-decade-994/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/massie-taylor-greene-fire-fauci-bill
https://nationalfile.com/video-school-board-member-arguing-for-mandatory-masks-nearly-passes-out-while-wearing-mask/
https://www.irishcatholic.com/government-now-says-public-mass-is-an-offence-despite-earlier-denials/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-26/brisbane-covid-queensland-coronavirus-community-transmission/100016622
https://www.ibtimes.com/biden-administration-develop-covid-19-vaccine-passport-3170720
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-vaccine-passports-private-sector/
https://www.wfae.org/politics/2021-03-31/gov-cooper-having-discussions-about-creating-nc-vaccine-passport
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKMgT1nCXXc
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/zero-flu-deaths-reported-washington-state/281-39dd9ac2-9a95-4e40-8d34-46ce24319b8d
https://deadline.com/2021/03/california-theme-parks-set-guidelines-for-reopening-indoor-rides-ok-but-masks-must-be-worn-1234723195/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/no-screaming-on-california-theme-park-rides-guidelines-say/vp-BB1eGlzj
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/masks-early-pulmonary-toxicity-quebec-schools-daycares-1.5966387
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1377701641634340868
https://twitter.com/Niall_Boylan/status/1376850376838766593
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/covid-passports-are-coming-not-easy-build-rcna554
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/astrazeneca-changes-names-continues-use-vaccine-lies-only-thing-keeping-mask-illusion-going-is-us/
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/why-vaccine-passports-may-be-inevitable-in-next-phase-of-covid-19
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-southkorea/south-korea-to-issue-blockchain-protected-digital-vaccine-passports-idUSKBN2BO43W
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/31/health/pfizer-biontech-vaccine-adolescents.html
https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1377908875224092675
https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1377892305307279362
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-56608632
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9428665/Covid-passport-trials-begin-Boris-Johnson-set-unveil-test-scheme-venues-Monday.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/31/democrats-oppose-requiring-ids-for-voting-but-want-you-to-carry-a-vaccine-passport/
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-danish-vaccine-passport-app-will-cause-domino-effect-across-europe-12264256
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