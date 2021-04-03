BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (CPN) 3 April 2021: Vax Passports, Masks, DeSantis vs Biden, MLB vs Georgia and More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 03, 2021
https://twitter.com/lukedepulford/status/1378253766516965376

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1378292712085065730

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1378041420334923777

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1378005151185833991

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1377754360218783745

https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1378041347114864642

https://www.dailywire.com/news/florida-gov-ron-desantis-delivers-on-promise-bans-vaccine-passports-with-executive-order?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mattwalsh

https://omaha.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/ricketts-nebraska-will-not-participate-in-any-vaccine-passport-program/article_5a038504-926c-11eb-93d6-2feb90fdc2c6.html

https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1377651419751284739

https://twitter.com/theimmigrant88/status/1377328279925952514

https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-data-on-masks-is-clear/

https://www.outkick.com/mlb-atlanta-all-star-game/

https://breaking911.com/american-airlines-southwest-airlines-dell-technologies-att-release-statements-criticizing-election-reform-efforts-in-texas/

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1377692320657735685

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1378142125607563268

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1376609393383473160

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1376915637172248579

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1299912057136066566

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/canadian-press-newsalert-p-e-i-suspends-use-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-among-young

https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/eu-affairs/162559/astrazeneca-vaccine-now-renamed-as-vaxzevria-ema-european-eu-uk-swedish-lakemedelsverket/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-moderna-vaccines-life-threatening-blood-disorder/

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/294852

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1378009009635135489

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/no-shirt-no-shoes-no-vax-no-service-vaccine-passports-are-coming-and-were-not-ready/

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/sarah-palin-covid-masks/507-03fb69e1-932d-418e-8df3-f46fdd2f2116

https://gloria.tv/post/QX3p6gLLR9ks1SvAt3qTjotUC

https://gloria.tv/post/m9ibzAYqjqqR63ZGyHtsFnQ7H

https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1377792975716122626

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-per-cdc-data-nearly-twice-many-vaccine-related-deaths-far-2021-1755-vaccine-deaths-past-decade-994/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/massie-taylor-greene-fire-fauci-bill

https://nationalfile.com/video-school-board-member-arguing-for-mandatory-masks-nearly-passes-out-while-wearing-mask/

https://www.irishcatholic.com/government-now-says-public-mass-is-an-offence-despite-earlier-denials/

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-26/brisbane-covid-queensland-coronavirus-community-transmission/100016622

https://www.ibtimes.com/biden-administration-develop-covid-19-vaccine-passport-3170720

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-vaccine-passports-private-sector/

https://www.wfae.org/politics/2021-03-31/gov-cooper-having-discussions-about-creating-nc-vaccine-passport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKMgT1nCXXc

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/zero-flu-deaths-reported-washington-state/281-39dd9ac2-9a95-4e40-8d34-46ce24319b8d

https://deadline.com/2021/03/california-theme-parks-set-guidelines-for-reopening-indoor-rides-ok-but-masks-must-be-worn-1234723195/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/no-screaming-on-california-theme-park-rides-guidelines-say/vp-BB1eGlzj

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/masks-early-pulmonary-toxicity-quebec-schools-daycares-1.5966387

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1377701641634340868

https://twitter.com/Niall_Boylan/status/1376850376838766593

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/covid-passports-are-coming-not-easy-build-rcna554

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/astrazeneca-changes-names-continues-use-vaccine-lies-only-thing-keeping-mask-illusion-going-is-us/

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/why-vaccine-passports-may-be-inevitable-in-next-phase-of-covid-19

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-southkorea/south-korea-to-issue-blockchain-protected-digital-vaccine-passports-idUSKBN2BO43W

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/31/health/pfizer-biontech-vaccine-adolescents.html

https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1377908875224092675

https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1377892305307279362

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-56608632

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9428665/Covid-passport-trials-begin-Boris-Johnson-set-unveil-test-scheme-venues-Monday.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK

https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/31/democrats-oppose-requiring-ids-for-voting-but-want-you-to-carry-a-vaccine-passport/

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-danish-vaccine-passport-app-will-cause-domino-effect-across-europe-12264256
Keywords
vaccinecatholicbidenfaucimaskscoronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy