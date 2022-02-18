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#163 Today's Boondoggle- and the history of Black Death with Siki Spacek
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In this episode Bill catches up with the infamous Siki Spacek of the legendary Metal Band BLACK DEATH.
In a FIRST ever for Today's Boondoggle Mr. Spacek plays live in the Boondoggle Bunker. He shares how Elvis was an early influence on him growing up, how he learned how to become an influence on others, being one of the, not just African American Metal Bands, but Heavy Metal Bands in Cleveland, Richard Pryors show, honorable mentions to the Flat Earth, Bill Peters integral role in the bands growth, Black Death Resurrected, bar room brawls, racism, Iron Messiah, Ric Flair Promos, literally being TOO COOL for SCHOOL, and so much more.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook. Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today's Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today's Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse.
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
In a FIRST ever for Today's Boondoggle Mr. Spacek plays live in the Boondoggle Bunker. He shares how Elvis was an early influence on him growing up, how he learned how to become an influence on others, being one of the, not just African American Metal Bands, but Heavy Metal Bands in Cleveland, Richard Pryors show, honorable mentions to the Flat Earth, Bill Peters integral role in the bands growth, Black Death Resurrected, bar room brawls, racism, Iron Messiah, Ric Flair Promos, literally being TOO COOL for SCHOOL, and so much more.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook. Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today's Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today's Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse.
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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