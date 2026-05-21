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☢️ Russian MoD releases new footage of nuclear drills.
Adding, from yesterday:
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make a state visit to North Korea as early as next week, according to Yonhap.
So to rercap: Trump visits Beijing, begs for help on Iran and the Strait, Trump leaves, Putin immediately visits Beijing, Xi now heading to Pyongyang to meet Kim Jong Un
This is Xi sending Trump a very clear fuck-you.
Trump visited as a supplicant asking for help with Iran. Xi responded by hosting Russia and visiting North Korea.
Trump got played. Xi gave him a photo op and a press release, then immediately pivoted to show Trump exactly where China's loyalties lie.