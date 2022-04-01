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Moscow Calls for U.S. Regime Change: Russia Tells Americans to Re-Install President Trump
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877 views • April 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Biden visited Poland and called for Putin's removal, while American elites call for his death. Now, Russia calls for a regime change in America; they want Donald Trump. On Thursday Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discussed the disasters caused by the Biden Regime, sanctions on gas exports, and more. Russia demands that Americans pay in rubles, as our own economy falls into rubbles, all while literal Satanist American mercenaries are being liquidated by Christian Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7rpb-moscow-calls-for-u.s.-regime-change-russia-tells-americans-to-re-install-pr.html
Biden visited Poland and called for Putin's removal, while American elites call for his death. Now, Russia calls for a regime change in America; they want Donald Trump. On Thursday Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discussed the disasters caused by the Biden Regime, sanctions on gas exports, and more. Russia demands that Americans pay in rubles, as our own economy falls into rubbles, all while literal Satanist American mercenaries are being liquidated by Christian Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Visit https://link.goldco.com/StewPeters to find exclusive deals on precious metals, and call 855-647-1372 for a free gold IRA Kit. Stew's friends at Goldco will give you up to $15,000 dollars (or more) in free silver with a qualified account.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7rpb-moscow-calls-for-u.s.-regime-change-russia-tells-americans-to-re-install-pr.html
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