Trump Drops The Bomb: Schiff Is A Fraud & Helped Write Whistleblower Complaint - 1642-6P

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E-Militia Article: Trump Drops The Bomb: Schiff Is Fraud & Helped Write Whistleblower Complaint http://ow.ly/LLg930pEAWK
Guest: Tiffany Fitzhenry is the author of the Amazon #1 Bestselling trilogy The Oldest Soul, speaker, and public personality, Tiffany is a Hollywood whistleblower, prolific writer and independent producer. Her soon to be released documentary, LIVING THE DREAM, details her experience as a screenwriter who shot to prominence with multiple award-winning TV and feature projects, garnering the attention of the biggest producers and networks in Hollywood.
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