X22 REPORT Ep. 2857b - Did Trump Just Mention The Trump Card? How Do You Catch A Fish? Use Bait

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2857b - August 23, 2022

Did Trump Just Mention The Trump Card? How Do You Catch A Fish? Use Bait

The [DS] is reacting out of fear. They know that Trump has everything, all of their treasonous crimes. Trump has been baiting them in, appearing weak while is strong. The [DS] is now trapped in their own agenda and the people are now seeing how the FBI and DOJ are weaponized by the Biden administration. Trump is now taking action because they violated the fourth amendment. Trump sends a message about the Trump card. Is he suggesting that it is time to use the Trump card?

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