Will Suitcase Nukes Hit in 2023?
High Hopes
Stan Johnson the Prophecy Club


Sep 22, 2023


Can we expect the Suitcase Nukes to hit America in 2023? Multiple Remote Viewers has warned the world of changing events at Year’s End. Could this be a confirmation to the things God has already warned us through His prophets? Toady we take a closer look.


00:00 - World Changing Event

05:21 - Cesium-137

06:49 - Berkey Update

08:10 - Drawings

11:11 - Suitcase Nukes

16:07 - Ash & Shelters

23:46 - A Flash, then Darkness

26:41 - Arrests lead to Suitcase Nukes

30:14 - EMP Shield


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jsjmg-will-suitcase-nukes-hit-in-2023-09222023.html

americaprophecyarrestsdarknessashdrawingscesium-137flashprophecy club2023berkeysheltersstan johnsonremote viewerssuitcase nukesworld changingchanging events

