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This Week in Internet Censorship (Episode 2, Oct 18, 2020)
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16 views • October 18, 2020
Short video on Internet Censorship this week discussing censorship of Rudy Giuliani's allegations about Hunter Biden and the Biden family by Facebook and Twitter, the YouTube purge of alternative creators, and a deep dive into the National Enquirer and herding alternative sources and information into content "ghettos" that discredit them by association with outlandish, offensive, or false content.
References:
Glenn Greenwald on Facebook and Twitter Censorship: https://theintercept.com/2020/10/15/facebook-and-twitter-cross-a-line-far-more-dangerous-than-what-they-censor/
YouTube Purge: https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/10/blatant-censorship-the-great-youtube-purge/
Rudy Giuliani's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RudyWGiuliani
The Godfather of the Tabloid Book: https://www.amazon.com/Godfather-Tabloid-Generoso-National-Enquirer/dp/0813125030/
The National Enquirer on Jeff Bezos: https://www.nationalenquirer.com/videos/jeff-bezos-divorce-lauren-sanchez-cheating-affair-photos-exclusive/
Donald Trump and the National Enquirer: https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-david-pecker-national-enquirer-630892
Our Latest Article on the CDC's Contradictory Death Numbers: https://tinyurl.com/y33st9ww
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
References:
Glenn Greenwald on Facebook and Twitter Censorship: https://theintercept.com/2020/10/15/facebook-and-twitter-cross-a-line-far-more-dangerous-than-what-they-censor/
YouTube Purge: https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/10/blatant-censorship-the-great-youtube-purge/
Rudy Giuliani's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RudyWGiuliani
The Godfather of the Tabloid Book: https://www.amazon.com/Godfather-Tabloid-Generoso-National-Enquirer/dp/0813125030/
The National Enquirer on Jeff Bezos: https://www.nationalenquirer.com/videos/jeff-bezos-divorce-lauren-sanchez-cheating-affair-photos-exclusive/
Donald Trump and the National Enquirer: https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-david-pecker-national-enquirer-630892
Our Latest Article on the CDC's Contradictory Death Numbers: https://tinyurl.com/y33st9ww
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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