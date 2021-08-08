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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 7) The Federation Watches the Assemble Process - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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31 views • August 08, 2021
Q: We are learning the Self-govern, but I am confused since you can disassemble our Assembly? Until you are up and fully functional you are not fully empowered and you are not seeded as a member of the federation. When you get up and fully functional with all 4 Pillars working for you, then you can step a side from the assembly process. But in the assembly process, the Federation watches everything like Mother watching her kids. Even after you fully assembled, you still need the federation in order to return your assets. Till then, you still need to rely on our Law expertise, ask questions, be wise, don't lose your lawful state. The Federation is NOT the Federal Government, the federation is the federation of Stats, acting as the states assembly coming together to figure out what they need from the international jurisdiction. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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