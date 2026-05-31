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🚨BULLY DOWN🥊
A student finally confronts his bully in the school hallway after being picked on in class. Instead of a cheap shot, he faces him head-on and knocks him down in front of everyone, making it clear he’s not someone to mess with anymore.
Source: https://x.com/Streetfight983/status/2044463420297384194