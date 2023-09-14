CHP Talks: Kamel El-Cheikh—Hands Off Our Kids!

September 14, 2023: My guest this week is Kamel El-Cheikh who spoke with me from Lebanon. Kamel is a father, a businessman, a philanthropist and an activist. He has been an advisor to politicians and now his advice to politicians is “Leave our kids alone!” Kamel has launched and organized a protest march against the gender ideology and sexualization of children that is happening in Canadian public schools. The main march will take place in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20; there are also similar events happening in other cities across the country, with parents demanding that the government stop pushing an ideological agenda on their children.
To learn more about the March, visit: https://handsoffourkids.ca
Or: https://millionmarch4children.squarespace.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.