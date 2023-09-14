Create New Account
CHP Talks: Kamel El-Cheikh—Hands Off Our Kids!
CHP Canada
September 14, 2023: My guest this week is Kamel El-Cheikh who spoke with me from Lebanon. Kamel is a father, a businessman, a philanthropist and an activist. He has been an advisor to politicians and now his advice to politicians is “Leave our kids alone!” Kamel has launched and organized a protest march against the gender ideology and sexualization of children that is happening in Canadian public schools. The main march will take place in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20; there are also similar events happening in other cities across the country, with parents demanding that the government stop pushing an ideological agenda on their children.

