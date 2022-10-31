Create New Account
These are Power Plants Getting Taken Out Today. Kharkov - Ukraine - 103122.
These are power plants getting taken out now. Kharkov

Many areas this is happened today. Kiev has lines for water because of no power in some areas. Power went out in Cherkassy region

Zaporozhye

Explosions reported in Lvov region

-

Last night's strikes on the Ukrainian electricity grid and infrastructure have been among the heaviest. Finally, it appears that following the attempted marine drone attack on the Russian Black See Fleet, the political "embargo" on hitting the 750kV substation has been lifted, with Surovikin authorized to escalate the strikes to these critical energy infrastructure cornerstones. More is expected tonight.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities report having run out of the spare parts and the ability to repair the electrical grid following the first wave of energy infrastructure strikes. Whatever is being struck now is irreparable.


