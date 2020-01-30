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Report: Chinese Hotel Quarantines After Manager Dies From Virus
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7 views • January 30, 2020
A caller to The Alex Jones Show reported on her friend who is trapped in the Wuhan region after the hotel manager where he was staying dropped dead from the coronavirus.
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