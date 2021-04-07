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UK Column Latest News Blood Clots and Vaccine - 7th April 2021
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10 views • April 07, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlgM0wTjxXk
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News. Running order to follow ...
Adverse reactions to the AstrZenica jab remain hidden from the public by the MSM. UK Column look at the uptodated evidence about rare blood clots They explore ho other European countries are tacling this very serious block of information to the public.
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News. Running order to follow ...
Adverse reactions to the AstrZenica jab remain hidden from the public by the MSM. UK Column look at the uptodated evidence about rare blood clots They explore ho other European countries are tacling this very serious block of information to the public.
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