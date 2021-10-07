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BOOSTER SHOTS!
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196 views • October 07, 2021
Sources:
CDC Director Overrules Expert Panel on Booster Policy
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/06/covid-vaccine-booster.aspx?ui=e168b3fe0c3562b7c4bbbbe02bdfd290630e50cd5f6e2dc24da66b5ee004d470&;sd=20201113&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211006&mid=DM1011575&rid=1284994045
Two senior FDA officials resign over Biden administration booster shot plan
https://nypost.com/2021/09/01/two-senior-fda-officials-resign-over-biden-administration-booster-shot-plan/
Former FDA Scientists Dispute Need for Booster Vaccines
https://www.pharmtech.com/view/former-fda-scientists-dispute-need-for-booster-vaccines
MMR vaccine - recommended ages
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mmr/public/index.html
Israel vs Sweden - Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47
CDC Director Overrules Expert Panel on Booster Policy
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/06/covid-vaccine-booster.aspx?ui=e168b3fe0c3562b7c4bbbbe02bdfd290630e50cd5f6e2dc24da66b5ee004d470&;sd=20201113&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211006&mid=DM1011575&rid=1284994045
Two senior FDA officials resign over Biden administration booster shot plan
https://nypost.com/2021/09/01/two-senior-fda-officials-resign-over-biden-administration-booster-shot-plan/
Former FDA Scientists Dispute Need for Booster Vaccines
https://www.pharmtech.com/view/former-fda-scientists-dispute-need-for-booster-vaccines
MMR vaccine - recommended ages
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mmr/public/index.html
Israel vs Sweden - Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47
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