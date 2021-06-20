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Texas AG and Congresswoman react to Trump visit and border crisis | The Count
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210 views • June 20, 2021
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne preview President Trump's upcoming visit to the Southern Border and the rise of illegal border crossings - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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