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FULL SHOW: Emails Show Joe Biden Criminally Colluding With Ukraine; Hunter Biden Smoking Crack
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13 views • October 15, 2020
A major paradigm shifting news day as mainstream news, conservatives, moderates and even liberals are finally awake to big tech censorship and the dangers that come with it. Focusing around the New York Post story with the released Hunter Biden emails and photos that not only prove Joe Biden lied about conversations or involvement with his son and foreign deals but also the sad state of the character of Hunter Biden. More is set to come in the near future. Owen Shroyer gives tips and experiences with early voting to the audience as it has begun in most states. Guests include Tyler Nixon on the latest crimes committed against General Mike Flynn and DeAnna Lorraine on big tech censorship and Biden corruption. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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