A zany Vaudeville-inspired piece bursts open with a signature steel guitar upward glissando, then careens into syncopated piano, bright brass, snappy slapstick percussion, and a persistent 2/4 oom-pah from tuba and trombone, Clarinet, xylophone, and muted trumpet volley frantic motifs, while the studio orchestra swells with fluttering woodwinds and wild tempo shifts, Tuba lines and cartoonish whoops build to a grand, abrupt drum punch, exuding an optimistic, folksy charm, Signature Sound: "Twang" steel guitar announces the track





(Verse 1) Down in the shadows, where the puppeteers play, There's a web of deceit, a global cabal's ballet. Bribes and manipulation, the tools of their trade, In the halls of power, they've paved their own way. They pull strings from the darkness, unseen, unheard, Their tendrils reach far, their influence absurd. From Wall Street to Washington, from Brussels to Beijing, The Coup Architects, in their designs, we're all their prey. (Chorus) We are the cogs in the machine, but we won't turn no more, We see through their lies, we know what they're after. They think they control us, with their money and might, But we won't be silenced, we won't take their bait. (Verse 2) Pharmaceutical profits, driving the agenda, Vaccines and chemotherapy, their cash cow, their haven. They've bought off the politicians, the media too, Spreading disinformation, their poisonous brew. The FDA, CDC, and WHO, all in their pocket, Pushing their narrative, never once stopping. But we won't fall for it, we won't drink their Kool-Aid, We'll stand up and fight back, we won't be swayed. (Bridge) We'll grow our own food, in gardens we'll tend, With herbs and superfoods, our health we'll defend. We'll learn from the masters, the wisdom of old, And share it with others, our knowledge untold. (Chorus) We are the cogs in the machine, but we won't turn no more, We see through their lies, we know what they're after. They think they control us, with their money and might, But we won't be silenced, we won't take their bait. (Verse 3) They're pushing their agendas, on every front, From climate change hoaxes, to transgender youth. But we won't be fooled, we won't be swayed, We'll stand for truth, and for what's right, unafraid. We'll protect our borders, from the invaders' horde, And call out the globalists, for their evil score. We'll fight for our freedom, and for our God-given rights, And we won't back down, till we've won the fight. (Chorus) We are the cogs in the machine, but we won't turn no more, We see through their lies, we know what they're after. They think they control us, with their money and might, But we won't be silenced, we won't take their bait. (Outro) So here's to the resistors, the truth-seekers, the brave, Who stand up and fight back, and won't be enslaved. We'll tear down their machine, and build something new, A world of freedom, justice, and truth